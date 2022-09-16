Local Focus: Ross Fallen on Candidate Camera

Meet Ross Fallen, running for Whanganui District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Ross Fallen's views on the district's biggest issues, and our less-important quickfire questions.

Whanganui District Council candidate Ross Fallen's No.1 priority is housing, and he is concerned about the "significant abuse of our women".

The council has a new climate change strategy and declared a climate emergency recently, so Fallen says the council are "on to it" but suggests they take time to identify what infrastructure needs investment, and how much central government can come to the party.

"We're all in this together," Fallen said.

Fallen is opposed to Three Waters reform, instead suggesting central government should be "supporting those councils who are not up to scratch, rather than forcing us all into one basket".

"Whanganui's got good water infrastructure," he said. "Why should we subsidise Tauranga's stuff-ups? That's wrong."

Fallen is not against vaccinations and mandates, but says he recognises people's right to oppose them.

"I accept that the Government has to, on our behalf, make certain decisions that may not be popular with the general public."