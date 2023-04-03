Shane Stanfield and Ivan Southon from Whanganui civil engineering firm WSP came out to help repaint the Whanganui Tennis Club's grandstands. Photo / Finn Williams

WSP Whanganui came to the Whanganui Tennis Club with paint buckets in hand rather than rackets recently.

The local engineering consultancy came to the club to help with renovation work as part of their community day.

WSP design team leader Shane Stanfield, who’s also a member of the club, said the day was an annual tradition for the company, with staff helping out in various forms including picking up rubbish to helping out local sports clubs like this.

“We’ve put 10 or 12 of our guys into the tennis club to help renovate some of the infrastructure here,” he said.

The workers were brought in to paint the club’s grandstands and the retaining wall along the back of the club grounds.

“[It’s] just to help spruce it up, give a little bit back to the community, and help out where we can,” Stanfield said.

The painting work came at a time when the club were undergoing more work on the grounds, as they are replacing the astroturf on some of its courts.

Club member Ivan Southon said the club has to replace the courts frequently due to the amount they are used.

“They have a life expectancy of about 15 years but they get played on seven days a week so, we replace them every 10 years,” he said.

The old courts have already been removed in a club working bee, with the new courts expected to be installed after Easter.



