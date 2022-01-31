Literary Festival chair, Mary-Ann Ewing. Photo / Supplied

Literary Festival makes changes in light of Covid

The Red Traffic Light and caution surrounding the Omicron threat have caused the Whanganui Literary Festival Trust to make some considered decisions. The Main Festival is still going ahead at this stage, but the Fringe Festival has been severely culled. All events scheduled for the Davis, Alexander and Gonville libraries and Sarjeant Gallery have been cancelled. Another event that involves close contact is 'The Art of Literary Conversation', which has also been cancelled.

Mary-Ann Ewing, Trust Chair says, "It is with regret that we have had to make these decisions, but needs must. We realise that many people will be disappointed, and look forward to a time when we can hold the cancelled events in less threatening situations."

She went on to add that the Gala Opening for the Main Festival is also cancelled. "As is it a mix and mingle event with food and drink it is appropriate that we put a stop to that."

Fringe events which will go ahead, at this stage are:

'Artists who Write', which is part of the opening for the exhibition, 'Lost for Words' at Space Studio & Gallery on February 16, 5.30-7pm.

The Literary Quiz on Friday, February 18, 6.30-10pm (back room at Stellar Restaurant & Bar where we have our own facilities.)

'Page to Stage', Sunday, February 20, 2.30-4pm Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St.

Panel Discussion, Thursday, February 24, 5.30-6.30pm with a change of venue to Repertory Theatre who have kindly agreed to the use of their auditorium.

The Main Festival will go ahead as planned, barring a serious outbreak, though numbers will be limited. There will be no refreshments at events. Participants must show a vaccine pass, socially distance and wear a mask where appropriate.

"Our paramount concern is the safety of both participants and the public, and this is our focus for each of the Festival events that are still running. Many of the cancelled Fringe events will take place as individual events when conditions allow more freedom of access," says Mary-Ann.

For more information go to www.writerfest.co.nz or Facebook page Whanganui Literary Festival 2021.