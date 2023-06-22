Laura Collins and the Back Porch Blues Band will be at the Whanganui Jazz Club.

Wellington-based Laura Collins and the Back Porch Blues Band are heading back to the Whanganui Jazz Club on Sunday, July 2.

Regulars at the club over the years, they’ll be back ‘starting a fire’ with some Smokey Robinson, swinging it with some Koko Taylor, and having a whole lot of fun with their usual brand of boogie and blues.

Laura, who is upfront from the very start, with high energy, cheek, and vocal strength, leads and celebrates her band – and gives them licence to shine.

And shine they do, with Wayne Mason, of course also known for being one of our much-loved singer-songwriters, here is a master of boogie ‘burning it up’ on the keys and adding his iconic voice to the vocal mix. Think Fats Domino, think Dr John, think Professor Longhair and you’ll be in the right honky tonk.

John O’Connor will be “eating it up” on lead guitar, never self-indulgent – just soulful and astonishing. He’s played with everyone along the way, from BB King to Kiri Te Kanawa.

The rhythm section brings a warm acoustic volume with George Barris on tasty upright bass and Peter Cogswell on the ‘back porch’ drums proving that you don’t need to be loud to groove.

The lads offer four-part vocal harmony to Laura’s lead, combining often for a lush gospel blues sound.

This band is dynamic, masterful, and all about entertainment. A combination of ‘old hands’ who have been making music a long time, absolutely revelling in the playing.

A night out with Laura Collins and the Back Porch Blues Band is a joyful celebration of why we would “keep the music live”.

■ St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St. Sunday, July 2. Music starts at 6.30pm.

General admission is $25, Jazz club members $15.



