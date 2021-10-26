Latin Film Festival returns to Whanganui

The Latin America and Spain Film Festival opens in Whanganui with Chilean comedy Wanted: A Boyfriend for My Wife. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Hispanic Arts Group is delighted to announce the return of the Latin America and Spain Film Festival this year.

The festival is run by Latin American and Spanish embassies in New Zealand and Australia.

Group members Marilyn Wilke, Andrea Gardner, Queralt Scott, and Beverly Stuart have been facilitating the local festival in conjunction with Whanganui District Council since 2013.

All films, subtitled in English, are screened at the Davis Theatre, and entry is free to the public.

Wilkie said Covid had forced the cancellation of last year's festival and delayed this year's launch by two months, but organisers announced this week the event is back on.

"As you can imagine, the Covid situation in Latin American countries and Spain has been dire, so we are happy to support the seven embassies who have sent us films to screen - our small contribution to international understanding," Wilke said.

"As always, the films are free and open to the public, and the event has become a much-anticipated social event on the Whanganui calendar."

Wilke said while Covid-19 had scuttled plans for a fiesta cultural party night which had been highlights of previous festivals, there would still be opportunities to experience some Latin culture.

"We will still be offering little tastes - food, drink, music and talks about the Hispanic way of life – accompanying the films at the Davis Theatre.

"It won't be the same, with scanning in, mask-wearing, social distancing, and less interaction, but we look forward to seeing our old friends and faithful supporters again," she said.

The festival opens on Wednesday, October 27 with hit comedy from Chile - Wanted: A Boyfriend for My Wife (Se busca un novio para mi mujer).

Director Juan Taratuto's 2017 comedy written by Pablo Solarz was film of the year in Chile.

Lead actors Fernando Larraín and Javiera Contador bring a humbling humanity to hangdog Daniel and brittle Natalia.

By the end of the film, audiences will have all learnt something valuable about marriage, the route to happiness and the fragility of our relationships with those around us with plenty of humorous moments along the way.

• Wanted: A Boyfriend for My Wife will screen at the Davis Lecture Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St, on Wednesday October 27 at 7pm. Entry is free, koha appreciated. In line with alert level 2 Covid recommendations, please scan in, wear masks and practise social distancing.