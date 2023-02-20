'The Man from Gonville and other adventures in Tinderland' is on this Saturday as part of La Fiesta.

La Fiesta celebrates its mid-point this Friday. There is an action-packed weekend of events coming up with opportunities to indulge your creativity, be entertained and explore some healing modalities. There is much more for you to enjoy, with two weeks of the festival still to roll along. Full details at lafiestanz.com, or email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

10.30-11.30am: POETRY PARTY, Davis Library, Pukenamu Drive. Free. RSVP to Kat by phoning [06] 344 5872, or email kat@whanganuilibrary.com — Celebrate the wise and whimsical words of women past and present. Feel free to bring a poem to share.

3.30-4.30pm: LIBRARY ONLINE 2. USING LIBBY. Alexander Heritage Library, Pukenamu Drive. Free. RSVP by emailing rachel@whanganuilibrary.com or phoning 027 211 4261 — Learn how to get FREE access to books, audiobooks, and magazines with the Libby app. BYO tablet or smartphone to explore it hands-on.

7-9pm: WILDFLOWER SUNSET BEACH WALK FOR WOMEN. Meet at Long Beach carpark. $5. Contact Margi by phoning (06) 344 1250, texting 027 448 1581, or email: margikeys93@gmail.com — Learn about some wildflowers you can eat and which ones not to, and create some beach art.

7.30pm: MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, Bason Botanic Gardens, Rapanui Rd. $30 adult, $20 concession. Tickets via the Royal Whanganui Opera House — The lecherous knight Falstaff sends two love letters to two wealthy married women of Windsor who compare the letters, and the revenge comedy is born! Performances at 7.30pm on February 24 and 25; 2pm on February 26.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

5.30-7pm: HEALING SOUNDS EXPERIENCE. Venue TBC. $10. Booking via emailing hello@yeeleylau.com or phoning 022 366 2348 — Presentation and taster session of a sound healing journey using instruments and voice.

5.30pm: EXHIBITION OPENING. IN HOT WATER, Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupō Quay. Free admission — A solo exhibition by Stacey Hildreth exploring the beauty and fragility of coral. Viewing open until March 2.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

9.30am-3.30pm: COMPASSIONATE CONTEMPLATIVE COMMUNICATION. Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce. $20. To book, phone Pam on (06) 345 5047 ext 3 or email: pam.hopper@sosj.org.au — Introduction to non-violent communication. Using language more thoughtfully leads to more effective responses to real-life situations.

10am-1pm: THE NOT CHOIR, CHOIR WORKSHOP. Venue TBC. $20. Book via emailing hello@yeeleylau.com or phoning 022 366 2348 — Explore what your voice can create with others as we journey beyond song and structure. No experience required.

10am-2pm: NURTURING MASSAGE. The Women’s Network, 75 St Hill St. $20. By appointment only. Text Emma on 021 103 3394 — Experience a general relaxing massage; heart-based, grounded and intuitive. 30-minute appointments.

11.30am: BIO-ENERGY HEALING. Dimensions of Light, 200B Victoria Ave. Donation. Contact Natasha on 027 253 1858 — Healer and naturopath Michelle Hill works to clear blockages and restore balance to your electromagnetic field.

1-5pm: WHANGANUI ZINEFEST. Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave. Free admission. For more info, email: whanganuiszinefest@gmail.com — A celebration of zines and DIY print culture, showcasing local talent and inspiring others to express themselves on paper.

5.30-8.30pm: MAKE + MARVEL NIGHT MARKET Space Studio and Gallery, 18 St Hill St. Free admission — Support local artisans and artists within the gallery, with the artist studios upstairs also open for viewing.

7.30pm: THE MAN FROM GONVILLE, AND OTHER ADVENTURES IN TINDERLAND. Concert Chamber, War Memorial Centre. $15 tickets available via Eventbrite — When Lisa dipped her toe into the murky waters of dating after her marriage ended, she learned a lot - A LOT. Lisa (over)shares her adventures in Tinderland with songs and small-town stories from a suburb near you.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

2pm: BRAS & BRASS BAND. Tribute concert to the great women of rock. Venue TBC. $15-$25. Tickets available at the Royal Whanganui Opera House box office or online — Celebrating music from well-known women songwriters and performers of popular rock music from across the globe with NZ’s all-women brass band. With special guests from Brass Whanganui and the NZ Army Band, and a spectacular combined finale.

5pm: FORAGING. Venue confirmed on booking. $5. RSVP to Margi by phoning (06) 344 1250 or texting 027 448 1581 — Extend your diet and save money by learning which uncultivated plants are edible.