Children enjoy the Kiwi Kids Mountain Bike series.

We are so blessed to have such a range of amazing sports clubs in Whanganui, all run by dedicated and passionate volunteers. The Whanganui Mountain Bike Club is a fine example of this, volunteering their time to deliver a range of community MTB events over the course of the year for all ages and abilities.

Recently the club hosted their hugely popular Kiwi Kids Mountain Bike series at St Johns Hill and Westmere schools, with the final race held at Araheke Mountain Bike Park.

The Kiwi Kids MTB series caters for children from 3 to 13 years of age with more than 150 riders participating this year across the three rounds. Every rider received their very own Kiwi Kids bike number plate which was a real hit, they could keep them and use them at each event.

Prizes were donated by the Bike Shed and McDonald’s Whanganui, bringing smiles to the faces of everyone who participated on the day. Parents were also encouraged to get on a bike and race around the track, much to the delight of their children.

Sport Whanganui wishes to sincerely thank the club for continuing to deliver this event for the community. It provides such a wonderful experience for families to come out and experience mountain biking in a safe, fun, and inclusive environment.

If you would like to know more about the Whanganui Mountain Bike Club and what they have to offer then please visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wanganuimtbclub