McKelvie was also chairman and president of the Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand and sat on multiple corporate boards.

“I finished being president of the Royal Agricultural Society and had nothing right in front of me so somebody asked me if I wanted to stand for mayor.

As mayor he helped improve the management of the council’s housing for the disabled and seniors portfolio, which resulted in the establishment of the Manawatū Community Trust.

McKelvie had a role in merging independent medical practices in Feilding into the Feilding Health Centre and the construction of a new medical facility, which was completed in 2015.

“I was chairman for Special Olympics New Zealand for nine years which was probably the most rewarding thing I’ve done,” he said.

McKelvie is currently president of the Manawatū Harness Racing Club, patron of Bulls Museum, and patron of Riding for the Disabled Manawatū.

He has recently taken on a new role with tertiary institution UCOL as community adviser.

McKelvie was conflicted when he found out he would be receiving the honour because he felt many other people deserved it.

“I’ve always had a bit of a view about these awards because I think there are so many people who do work in the community that don’t get recognised,” he said.

“I’m just very fortunate to have had such a great team of people looking after me, and a wife who puts up with me and who’s been a great part of what I’ve done.”

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.