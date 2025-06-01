Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Royals

King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Former Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie a member of NZ Order of Merit

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Celebrating the Knights and Dames appointed in this year's King's Birthday Honours list. Video / NZ Herald

Former Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to local government, governance and as a Member of Parliament.

McKelvie served as Manawatū Mayor for nine years and then moved into central government in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle