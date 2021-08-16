Kayla Yum from Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club becomes national champ

Kayla proudly shows off her medal. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui gymnast Kayla Yum has become a national beam champion in her age group.

Kayla, who has been a member of the Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club since she was three years old, went to Auckland to compete at the National Gymnastics Championships from July 21 to July 24.

There she finished first in the step 6 beam category and fourth on the bar.

She qualified to the all-around final where she ended up 8th.

Kayla had to qualify through regional competitions to get to the championships and be selected in the Whanganui Manawatū team.

Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club competitive coach, Kelly Taylor-Ward, said she was delighted for Kayla.

"Kayla is back at the gym training and is excited to be learning new skills.

"The club is like a family and Kayla is a fantastic role model for the younger gymnasts. She loves challenging herself and putting in the work."

Taylor-Ward said it was a privilege to support girls and boys to become confident adults.

"Gymnastics is a great sport for growing confidence."

Kayla's family expressed their thanks to everyone who supported the fundraising efforts to get her to the national competition.

The Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club offer gymnastics sessions not only for competition gymnastics, but for everyone who wants to have a go.

Classes range from recreational gymnastics and pre-school classes to men's and women's artistic competitive gymnastics as well as trampoline.

It started 2021 with record numbers joining the gym.

Management of the gym club now sits under the umbrella of Sport Whanganui, and Annette Cox is the operations manager of the much-loved club.