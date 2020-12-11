Judges decide on finalists for Whanganui's Most Beautiful Garden competition

Competition judges and Wanganui Garden Centre owners Vanessa and Karen Cvitanovich carefully examined every entry. Photo / Bevan Conley

Judges for the Whanganui's Most Beautiful Garden competition 2020 have selected the six finalists.

Karen and Vanessa Cvitanovich from the Wanganui Garden Centre - which is sponsoring the competition - carefully examined the 30 entries for the competition, eventually whittling them down to just six.

The Wanganui Garden Centre owners say they deal with keen gardeners every day but the creativity and individuality of people's front and backyards never cease to amaze them.

"Some of them have just blown me away really. A lot of customers are in our centre all the time and you wonder what their gardens are like," Karen said.

"It just inspires me really. I love going on tours and seeing other people's gardens, so going through these is really inspiring," Vanessa said.

The six finalists will all receive a hamper from St Johns Hill 4 Square, and will be profiled in the Chronicle from January 4-9.

Voting opens on January 4 and closes on January 15. The winner of the competition will be announced mid-January.