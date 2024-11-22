Advertisement
Jobs in rural healthcare urged for students in Whanganui region

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Students Jessica Keenan (centre) and Ava Johnston at Nga Tawa Diocesan School. Photo / Supplied

Rural healthcare network - Hauora Taiwhenua - has visited five schools across the wider Whanganui region to inspire students into rural medical careers.

It comes as a response to a shortage of healthcare practitioners in rural areas with many roles being filled by international staff.

Tertiary students studying in medical areas visited Taihape Area School, Ruapehu College, Nga Tawa Diocesan School, Tararua College and Dannevirke High School.

Hauora Taiwhenua chief executive Dr Grant Davidson said local students returning to serve their communities post-graduation was a crucial factor in addressing the severe shortage faced by many rural areas in New Zealand.

“Relying on overseas doctors to fill our rural workforce gaps is not sustainable. We need to educate more doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals locally. It’s essential to equip and encourage them to serve in our rural regions.

“This programme is a vital step towards engaging rural youth in healthcare careers.”

The health students visiting schools specialised in fields such as nursing, dental, optometry and medicine.

Nga Tawa Diocesan School principal Lesley Carter said for some students, a career in health can seem like a distant or difficult aspiration.

“Many of our students may not have considered rural healthcare as a viable career path before, but hearing from university students who have navigated that journey themselves really helped break down some of those barriers in their minds.

“They were able to connect with these students on a personal level, and it really opened their eyes to what a career in health could look like.”

Beth Costar, who was an occupational therapy student on the 2023 programme, said it opened her eyes in terms of how much healthcare workers were needed in the region.

“This experience was highly valuable in terms of my own development but also, I believe it reached and impacted the students.”

Carter said the experience was a huge confidence booster for the Nga Tawa girls and helped them engage with the practical side of healthcare.

