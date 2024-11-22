Students Jessica Keenan (centre) and Ava Johnston at Nga Tawa Diocesan School. Photo / Supplied

Rural healthcare network - Hauora Taiwhenua - has visited five schools across the wider Whanganui region to inspire students into rural medical careers.

It comes as a response to a shortage of healthcare practitioners in rural areas with many roles being filled by international staff.

Tertiary students studying in medical areas visited Taihape Area School, Ruapehu College, Nga Tawa Diocesan School, Tararua College and Dannevirke High School.

Hauora Taiwhenua chief executive Dr Grant Davidson said local students returning to serve their communities post-graduation was a crucial factor in addressing the severe shortage faced by many rural areas in New Zealand.

“Relying on overseas doctors to fill our rural workforce gaps is not sustainable. We need to educate more doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals locally. It’s essential to equip and encourage them to serve in our rural regions.