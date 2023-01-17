Joana Joy brings a new comedy show to Porridge Watson on Monday night. Photo / Supplied

Standing Still is a brand-new stand up comedy show by seasoned comic, ex-professional “dancer dancer” and cabaret dynamo Joana Joy (Banana Jolie), aka Joana Simmons.

In a desperate move to “do less” and “be more”, JJs latest comedy show, featuring Muay Thai demonstrations, jazz hands and a classic “throw down”, will see her stand (mostly) still, she hopes. Witty, vibrant and chortle-inducing comedy that shines light on the human experience, from a socially conscious comedian.

Joana is stepping away from costume and glitz and glam of Banana Jolie for this show, seeking to be truly authentic; but you can’t keep the dancer from dancing onstage — there will still be the same high energy with dance scattered through the stand up show.

Drawing upon her experiences as a psychology and philosophy graduate, Joana’s material ranges from bits about being a mature age student, the history of dust, idioms rewritten, how to not smoke and have clean habits, meditation, tidying up, therapy and sibling dynamics.

“My stand up style is very much informed by my study on psychology and philosophy that I recently completed. My love of language, health, the body, the mind, quirky things and also the truth.

“I guess the deep message within Standing Still is me coming to understand about not trying to over commit, over achieve and only value productivity as a measure of success. An old injury came back this year and forced me to stop but I really struggled. I realised that my identity is very wrapped up in doing, achieving, activity. So I needed to be more still!

“I believe the show is funny and warming and brings people together. I want to make comedy that lifts people up, not tears them down.”

Having done shows in Wellington, Whanganui, Foxton Beach, Auckland and Melbourne, standing still may prove to be quite the challenge for this comedic star on the rise.

She is very excited to debut this show in her hometown of Whanganui.

“I feel like this could be taking a real gamble and I am nervous as although making shows is something I have done a lot of, this stripped back format feels newer to me,” she says. “The reason why I decided to stray from Banana Jolie is because I’ve been doing lots of stand up this year, and I am also on a summer tour for four months with five different creative projects, so I wanted something that isn’t as technically difficult and could be written anywhere, not necessarily in a studio.”

“she’s that good” — Adelaide Advertiser

“phenomenal” — StageWhispers

“She is a force of nature as well as a fine writer, comic and performer.” — Whanganui Midweek

" I’ve performed stand up and been MC at Porridge before, but this is my first time coming on as a solo and producer. It is so very cool to be working with Thony.

“It’s on the public holiday and they are doing $10 tacos. So the show is free but come along for the laughs and the food!” she says.

STANDING STILL is on at Porridge Watson on January23 at 7pm.

Local legend Jo Buckinham is the supporting act:

Since her debut at the Raw Comedy Quest in June 2022, Jo Buckingham has been cutting her comedic teeth as a Porridge Watson regular in the very regional New Zealand she spent her life trying to escape. With an unhealthy dose of politics, a little bit of queerness and laced with the girl power feminism of her 90s upbringing, Jo brings an intellectual edge and a whole lot of cynicism to her own brand of observational comedy.

“I am so excited to be joined by Jo Buckingham, local upcoming stand up who I have heard awesome things about - the Jo’s are uniting!” says Joana.