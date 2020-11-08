Jennifer Ward-Lealand offering masterclass with Amdram

Jennifer Ward-Lealand will present a workshop next month at Amdram. Photo / File

When it comes to New Zealand acting royalty, few names fly higher than Jennifer Ward-Lealand.

Since training at Auckland's Theatre Corporate, Jennifer has worked extensively in theatre, film, television, musical and radio for 40 years. She is also a trained Intimacy co-ordinator for stage and screen.

As well as proving herself on stage, Jennifer is a huge supporter of theatre throughout New Zealand. She was a founding board member of the Watershed Theatre and a co-founder of the drama school, The Actor's Program.

She has also been serving as president of Equity New Zealand since 2008, is patron of Q Theatre in Auckland and Te Manu Tioriori Trust, and serves as a trust board member of the Actors Benevolent Fund.

Her accolades and acknowledgements speak to her talent and commitment. In 2007 she was named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to theatre and the community; in 2018 she was named SPADA Industry Champion; in 2019 she was named a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to theatre, film and television, and presented with a Woman of Influence Award (for arts and culture); and just this year Jennifer was honoured as the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.

She has also been gifted the name Te Atamira (The Stage) by Sir Timoti Karetu and the late Dr Te Wharehuia Milroy for her championing of te reo Māori throughout the performing arts community.

As if this isn't enough, Jennifer also has great taste as she's coming to Whanganui! Jennifer has been tasked by our own Amdram Theatre to present the workshop, Flying Solo: Telling the Story in Song.

This is one of a series of workshops that Jennifer has taught around the country to offer help and advice to local theatre groups to enhance the quality and audience engagement of their musical productions.

In this workshop each participant is directed in a musical theatre song of their choice. There is a strong emphasis on identifying and developing the inner monologue, and how this focus serves the greater goal — that of engaging at a deeper level with the story of the song and, consequently, with the audience.

Participants will receive individual detailed direction and have the opportunity to observe their fellow classmates and engage fully in the process. These workshops come highly recommended as they offer a wealth of experience and knowledge from someone who has been involved in the business, and obviously knows their stuff.

Amdram president Graham Dack has had the pleasure of attending Jennifer's workshop at several MTNZ conferences and states they are not to be missed. Participants will gain an enormous amount from these one on one sessions.

For those that are too young or not wanting to actively take part but are keen to watch and learn from Jennifer, you are invited to attend as an observer and watch as she works with the participants and imparts some of her skill. The learning never stops!

The workshops will be held at Amdram Theatre on Saturday, December 5 from 1-4pm and Sunday, December 6 from 10am-1pm. A session with Jennifer (for those 16+) will be $60, and to attend and observe (for those 13+) it's only $20. AMDRAM is thrilled to have Jennifer with us to deliver this amazing masterclass and can't wait to share her knowledge and talent with you.

You are invited to submit your application to participate or observe to graham@amdramwhanganui.co.nz.

For further information on Amdram check out our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/amdram.wanganui/

And to follow news and find out about other workshops in preparation for Amdram's upcoming production of The Phantom of the Opera, follow us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Performance-Art-Theatre/Amdrams-Phantom-of-the-Opera-2021.