InShape: Eeny meeny miney mo

Does the gym have a friendly vibe? Photo / Getty Images

In Whanganui there are lots of gyms and a wide range to choose from. There are mixed gyms, one women-only - Her Fitness - and small personal training studios.

Some gyms cater for people who want to train as bodybuilders and other gyms cater for general fitness. If you are a novice to working out or haven't been to a gym for a while then finding one to suit you can be an experience on many levels. But don't be deterred, get out there and have a good look around.

So how do I choose a gym that will look after me? I don't want to hurt myself and I want to feel comfortable while I'm there. What is it you want from exercise – write up a checklist.

Do you have health concerns that require specialist knowledge, if you are a woman is it a women-only gym you would prefer?

Once you have identified what it is you want, take the checklist with you and head off to the gyms that you consider might meet your needs. Ask questions, can they give you examples of how they can meet your needs? Ask about the joining process, the payment options, and you might have some "what happens if" questions.

Also take time to look around the gym, is it tidy and does the equipment look in good shape? Check out the changing facilities, are they clean?

Size matters so is the gym environment open and airy, or too big. You may prefer something smaller and more personal. Does the gym have a "friendly vibe"? Are the staff attentive and knowledgeable?

The more information you have about each gym the better decision you'll be able to make, after all, it is your health and wellbeing that is most important.

Another very important consideration is your workout programme. Is one written for you or are you left to your own devices? If one is written specifically for you, it should refect your ability and your goals based on your consultation process. For most newbies this is something to consider, as inexperience on equipment could lead to injuries.

One of the most common reasons people stop attending a gym is lack of motivation. Motivation to exercise is hardest during the darker, colder winter months, as most of us just want to go home after work and become couch potatoes.

So something to ask the intended gym, especially if you find your motivation wanes over the winter, is one of those "what happens if" questions and see what their strategies are to help you.

For some people all of the above considerations may not matter one bit – they are happy to work out on their own and do their own thing and to be left alone. We are all different and this is to be respected. For most of us all we want from exercise is to feel better about ourselves. Yes we have health concerns and yes we want a programme to address those concerns and other goals we want to reach.

So this winter, how about getting off the couch, venturing out and visiting the gyms in Whanganui and see which one is out there to meet your needs.

We are Whanganui's first and only women's gym so if this gets a tick then we will look forward to seeing you. Phone us for a free consultation or pop in and have a chat.

P: 3489121 E: results@herfitness.co.nz F: www.facebook.com/HerFitnessIngestre