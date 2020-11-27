Website of the Year

Whanganui Chronicle

'I'm loving it': Stan Walker on his new Whanganui home, childhood and his new book

Stan Walker said he is thriving in his new life in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ethan Griffiths
From Tauranga, the Gold Coast, Sydney, and Rarotonga, Stan Walker now calls Whanganui home.

The musician, who shot to fame as a 19-year-old when he won Australian Idol is adjusting back to life in provincial

