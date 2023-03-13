- Who is the chair of the Vintage Weekend Trust?
- Where is the new multi-purpose River Valley Community Hub which opened earlier this month?
- How many years did former Whanganui mayor Charles Mackay serve in prison for shooting and wounding Walter D’Arcy Cresswell in 1920?
- After being convicted in the Cresswell shooting, Mackay’s name was erased from civic monuments. What year was his name restored to the foundation stone of the Sarjeant Gallery?
- Who is the largest employer in the Whanganui District?
- Where do you find the Ratanui Loop Track?
- What brand of fuel do you buy at Turakina’s service station?
- What year did the Pātea freezing works close?
- What did the people of Pungarehu Marae on the Whanganui River celebrate in 2013?
- Name Hunterville’s oldest business.
Quiz answers
- Bruce Jellyman.
- Rānana.
- Seven.
- 1985.
- Te Whatu Ora Whanganui (Health NZ) with about 1200 employees.
- Bushy Park Sanctuary. It leads to the giant Ratanui, NZ’s largest northern rata.
- Mobil.
- In 1982. In 2008, the derelict buildings suffered severe fires and extensive damage. With the health hazard from asbestos insulation in the freezer walls, demolition followed.
- The centenary of their meeting house, Maranganui.
- T G Taylor, established in 1904.
Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!
Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar.