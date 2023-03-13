Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

How well do you know Whanganui District?

Whanganui Midweek
2 mins to read
What year did the Pātea freezing works close?

  1. Who is the chair of the Vintage Weekend Trust?
  2. Where is the new multi-purpose River Valley Community Hub which opened earlier this month?
  3. How many years did former Whanganui mayor Charles Mackay serve in prison for shooting and wounding Walter D’Arcy Cresswell in 1920?
  4. After being convicted in the Cresswell shooting, Mackay’s name was erased from civic monuments. What year was his name restored to the foundation stone of the Sarjeant Gallery?
  5. Who is the largest employer in the Whanganui District?
  6. Where do you find the Ratanui Loop Track?
  7. What brand of fuel do you buy at Turakina’s service station?
  9. What did the people of Pungarehu Marae on the Whanganui River celebrate in 2013?
  10. Name Hunterville’s oldest business.

Quiz answers

  1. Bruce Jellyman.
  2. Rānana.
  3. Seven.
  4. 1985.
  5. Te Whatu Ora Whanganui (Health NZ) with about 1200 employees.
  6. Bushy Park Sanctuary. It leads to the giant Ratanui, NZ’s largest northern rata.
  7. Mobil.
  8. In 1982. In 2008, the derelict buildings suffered severe fires and extensive damage. With the health hazard from asbestos insulation in the freezer walls, demolition followed.
  9. The centenary of their meeting house, Maranganui.
  10. T G Taylor, established in 1904.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar.


