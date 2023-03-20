- Where do you find the Young Eagles group?
- Name the architect who designed many buildings for the Kindergarten Association in Whanganui, Marton and Waiouru.
- What event did Te Ora Hou, part of an NZ-wide faith-based network providing youth and community development programmes, celebrate in December?
- Which bank opened in Whanganui in 1963?
- Which public building in Whanganui has a figure of a lion on each side of the entrance?
- Name the Victoria Ave premises recently hit by ram-raiders.
- Which writer, director, and producer of films and teleplays, who’s also chief executive/kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho, grew up in Raetihi?
- Where was the largest cheese-exporting port in the world in the 1920s?
- Name the woman who won the inaugural Shepherd of the Year prize at this year’s Wairere Central Districts Red Meat Farm Business of the Year event.
- NZ cricket representative Harry Cave and wife Vonnie were keen growers of what flowering shrub?
Quiz Answers
- At the Wanganui Aero Club. The group is for 15 to 18-year-olds to get them into aviation as a hobby or career.
- Len Barsanti. Castlecliff’s Barsanti Kindergarten is named after him.
- It opened a new purpose-built facility in Totora St.
- The Wanganui Savings Bank.
- St Andrew’s Hall in Bell St, home of the Whanganui Highland Pipe Band.
- Bates Watchmakers.
- Larry Parr.
- Pātea. Its grader cool store received cheese from all over South Taranaki and as far south as Oroua Downs. After grading it was loaded into coasters for transport to Wellington, where it was transhipped into overseas ships for export. The port closed in 1959.
- Baylee Hodges, who works on her family’s Kai Iwi farm.
- Camellias. Harry developed a variety that was named after him.
Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!
Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar.