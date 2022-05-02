Horizons Regional Council's David Cotton will be discussing the delays in processing irrigation consents at Whanganui Federated Farmers Annual General Meeting. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Horizons regional councillor says irrigation application consents that have been delayed for up to three years are unacceptable.

Councillor David Cotton said he was hoping for changes to be made to the current application process for water irrigation consent.

"Currently the system is broken," he said.

Horizons has to consult with local iwi on all irrigation consents they receive for any river or stream in the area Whanganui iwi cover.

This is part of the Te Awa Tupua regulatory framework, which was created to give Whanganui iwi better control over what happens in the river.

However, Cotton said he believed the regulations had put too much of the workload on granting consent to iwi workers.

He said this was hurting both iwi and local businesses and farmers, as he thinks some of the work assigned to iwi was out of the scope of their operations, which was causing delays in the consent process.

As a result, many businesses and iwi had been left confused and struggling with what to do, Cotton said.

"Businesses are struggling to understand their obligations to iwi, and I think iwi are struggling with being under-resourced with the amount of work that has been put on them."

Cotton said these issues were also having an effect on Whanganui's economy, as he had seen a number of businesses choose not to invest in the area as the process for gaining irrigation consent had been deemed too unpredictable.

Cotton said he would like to see Horizons and iwi have more collaboration in the consent approval process.

He wants to negotiate with iwi on criteria that matter to them culturally and environmentally and allow Horizons to grant those consents if they meet those criteria.

Cotton believed this system would still allow the river to remain properly protected from pollution, but also make the consent process more predictable for businesses.

"I'm certainly not talking about taking short cuts, and I'm not talking about something that is to the detriment of their cultural and environmental values, but we can do a lot better in this space."

These issues will be at the centre of Whanganui Federated Farmers' annual general meeting on Wednesday night.

The group's president, Mike Cranstone, said there would be many different speakers at the event to discuss the issues facing Whanganui farmers.

Cotton himself will be speaking at the meeting, as well as Whanganui District Councillor Rob Vinsen and Federated Farmers President Andrew Goddard among others.

Cotton said he was being brought there to talk about the issues with irrigation consents but will talk with people at the event about whatever they are concerned with so long as it's related to Horizons.

The meeting will take place in the meeting room in the Whanganui Vet Club on Somme Parade from 6pm on May 4.