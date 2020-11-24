Historian Laraine Sole's new book on Gonville joins histories of other Whanganui suburbs

Author Laraine Sole says her new book will contain some surprises for people who grew up in Gonville. Photo / Bevan Conley

Expect some surprises at the launch of Laraine Sole's new book about Gonville.

Gonville, the Community by the River, is the fourth book in the Waverley historian's projected series of five outlining the early history of Whanganui's largest suburbs and is a companion book to those written about Aramoho, Castlecliff and Upokongaro.

It will be launched at Gonville Library on Saturday, November 28, with an introduction by Whanganui born and bred historian Lynne Douglas.

The book tracks the history of Gonville from its earliest days until 1960. Fourteen chapters cover all aspects of life in the suburb and the book's more than 400 pages include a large number of photographs.

"There will be some surprises for those who grew up in Gonville," Laraine said.

Initially, Laraine thought Gonville would be a relatively easy suburb to write about, given its late formation, but she found the opposite to be true. Gonville was such a vibrant, progressive suburb with dramas, tragedies and humorous incidents, some of which have been captured in a special chapter.

"Every time I drive through Gonville now, I am now aware more than ever of the effort it took to transform an area of sand hills into the manicured suburb we see today. In my mind's eye I think of the mothers pushing prams over unformed roads, the sound and sights of horse drawn traffic, the dust thrown up by herds of stock being driven to the works and the social events which drew members of this fiercely independent suburb together. I hope that in reading this book, you too will appreciate Gonville as it is

today."

The launch will be held in the Gonville Library, 44 Abbot St, at 3pm on Saturday, November 28. Seats are limited so bookings are essential - phone 344 5872 or email gonville@whanganuilibrary.com.

The book has been printed by H&A Print and will be available there, as well as from Paige's Bookshop, from Laraine Sole and at the launch.