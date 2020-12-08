Heritage Art opens galleries in Heritage House

Henry Newrick with a selection of pictures in his Heritage Gallery. Photo / Paul Brooks

Henry Newrick has an office in the colonial splendour of Heritage House in St Hill St.

And that's not all. Now the long-time art lover and dealer has opened two large rooms on the first floor as Heritage Arts, a gallery of originals and prints in traditional style.

As the name suggests the emphasis is on Heritage Art – spanning the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries.

Included in the collection is work by Helmut Newton (1920-2004), a German-Australian fashion photographer whose work in monochrome was featured in Vogue and other high quality magazines. Other fashion photographers will also be featured in the gallery.

Assisting Henry with the gallery as associate director is Rachel Stevenson. She comes with a fine arts degree from Otago Polytechnic School of Fine Art, Dunedin, and extensive experience working in galleries in Australia and the UK as well as managing a Dunedin gallery. Rachel's other passion is landscape design and permaculture. In 2009, Rachel was artist's assistant for Whanganui's own potter, Ross Mitchell-Anyon.

It was Rachel who noticed that WJ Rush, who designed Heritage House in 1914, was also an artist of renown. As an architect his buildings remain as a legacy and his landscape paintings captured the feeling of early New Zealand.

"He designed a lot of buildings in Hawkes Bay," says Henry. His work also features in Heritage Arts.

The galleries hold an extensive array of work in a variety of media, including one or two early photographs and even some framed cartoons. Original watercolours and oils, hand coloured black and white photographs and a whole lot more. Large, ornate frames house some of the bigger works, but all the frames suit the era and style.

"As far as I'm aware we are the only gallery in town specialising in colonial and post-colonial art," says Henry.

As a collector, investor and dealer for many years, Henry knows his subject and can wax lyrical for ages about each artist and their work. There are paintings dating to the early 19th century.

"I've been building this collection for about 18 months, now."

One of the rooms features a large, era appropriate dining suite. Henry envisages the room, adorned with beautiful art, also being used for sumptuous private dining, with expensive silverware and fine porcelain.

"Dine in the gallery."

Henry also has a large selection of frames for sale.

Heritage Arts will be open from this Friday at 11am and thereafter 11am-3pm Tuesdays-Fridays and 1pm-4pm on Saturdays. Closed on Mondays.