Hawera assault: Police seek witnesses

Are you Hawera's Good Samaritan?

Police investigating the serious assault of a man in Hawera two weeks ago are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault to get in touch.



The assault took place in an alleyway near the White Hart Hotel in the early hours of November 7.



The victim suffered serious injuries and needed hospital treatment.



Police said in a statement they were following strong lines of inquiry but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault and had not yet spoken to them.



"We are also keen to speak to a Good Samaritan who assisted the victim after the assault and walked him home."



Police asked that anyone with information ring 105 and quote file number 201111/4323.