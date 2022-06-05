Adam Crick at the end of his 84 kilometre journey. Photo / Supplied

Adam Crick at the end of his 84 kilometre journey. Photo / Supplied

Eighteen weeks after the idea was hatched, five Aerowork Whanganui workers set out from Pipiriki early on Saturday morning on an 84-kilometre ultramarathon.

Between 10 and 15 hours later, they arrived one by one at the North Mole.

The feat was all in the aid of charity, with around $17,500 expected to be raised for Starship Hospital.

Team member Adam Crick was fourth over the line in a time of 12 hours and 20 minutes.

"You don't really think about the full journey ahead, and there were so many ups and downs in a day that long," he said.

"I was uncomfortable for longer than you could imagine feeling uncomfortable for."

The team was rounded out by Rhys Corbin (10 hours 25 minutes), Timoti Rangi (11 hours 23 minutes), Chad Warner (12 hours 5 minutes) and Sean Nolan (15 hours 1 minute).

Crick said he was "so stoked" that everyone managed to finish.

"Mentally, it's bloody tough.

"The grit and determination Sean showed was unbelievable.

"If anything shows the 'never quit' attitude, it's what he did. It was pretty emotional to watch him coming down to the finish with all his family and supporters."

It was one thing to say they were going to do the run and another to actually do it, Crick said.

All five brought two or three times as much food as they needed.

"I didn't eat for about three hours because I just thought i would be sick. Even just sipping water was hard.

"I had my brother-in-law run with me for 15 kilometres, then another friend did 20 kilometres. My mate Buckles (Chris Buckley) jumped on board to do seven at the end.

"That really helped take my mind off things, and not talk about anything to do with running."

Chad Warner makes his way along Somme Parade on Saturday. Photo / Mike Tweed

The reception the team got as they ran through town had also helped them get over the finish line.

"Chad had his kids running with him and so many people we knew turned out to cheer us on. Even people beeping their horns made a big difference," Crick said.

"When you're really struggling and sore, someone saying 'you're going well' means so much."

Crick said the whole team owed a thank you to its support team.

"There are some seriously amazing people around us, especially our families and our wives.

"That's leading up to it and on the day as well. We are really grateful.

"There were heaps of people at the North Mole for the finish. The sun was going down as I arrived, it was stunning. We built a little fire and just hung out."

As for Sunday, Crick said the team would be meeting with friends and family for a BBQ and debrief.

"I don't know what we're going to talk about at smoko now, because all we've done is talk about running every day for months.

"Strava (running app) will be taking a break this week, that's for sure."

The team's fundraising page is open until June 15.

To donate to the cause, go to www.givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/stars-to-sea-84km-ultra-marathon-for-starship