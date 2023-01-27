Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Gorgeous Gardens: Durie Hill garden is a colourful and shady place of relaxation

Liz Wylie
By
4 mins to read
Rosemary Baragwanath's small Durie Hill garden offers a surprising number of shady resting spaces. Photo / Bevan Conley

When Rosemary Baragwanath moved to her Durie Hill cottage 10 years ago, the garden was a bog-standard lawn arrangement with square flower beds.

Believing that having a seldom-used front lawn was a waste of space,

