Good Bitches Baking hands out free treats in Whanganui to kick off Kindness Week

Whanganui Good Bitches Sandra Wilson, Gabby McKenzie and Steph Brunt handed out free home baking to celebrate Kindness Week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui Good Bitches Sandra Wilson, Gabby McKenzie and Steph Brunt handed out free home baking to celebrate Kindness Week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

A group of talented Whanganui bakers took to Victoria Ave with the simple goal of putting a smile on people's faces.

The Whanganui branch of Good Bitches Baking handed out free home baking to members of the public on Saturday to celebrate the beginning of World Kindness Week.

Head Bitch Steph Brunt said the idea of the event was to give people a reason to smile.

Sandra Wilson hands out a slice of cake. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"There were no strings attached, and actually a lot of people struggled with that," Brunt said.

"People were doing everything to avoid us - crossing the road and making excuses.

"Once we said we were just giving it away for free, they were really grateful and couldn't quite believe it."

With 42 volunteers locally, the organisation provides home baking to a number of charitable organisations.

All of the baking was lovingly crafted by the 42 volunteers helping out Good Bitches Baking in Whanganui. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Brunt said while the Whanganui team was strong, the group was always looking for more volunteers.

"It's a really rewarding group - we would love to provide for more people in Whanganui."

For more information, visit www.gbb.org.nz.