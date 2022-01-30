Neville Parker, Margaret White, Hamish Anderson and Arthur Hayward

Golf Croquet winners

The annual Loaders Summer Doubles Golf-Croquet tournament was played in perfect conditions at the Wanganui Croquet Club greens last Tuesday and Wednesday, with 13 pairs taking part in two sections. The top two section pairs played off in a semi-final, with the winners of that being Margaret White and Neville Parker playing Hamish Anderson and Arthur Hayward in the final. It was an absorbing struggle, the game see-sawing and neither side gaining any real advantage, until a fine clearing shot by Margaret White left the door open for her partner, Neville Parker to run the twelfth hoop and record the win with seven hoops to five. The four players made it a great contest to watch, and we just might see them again in the Jane Winstone Open Tournament coming up on Feb. 13th and 14th.