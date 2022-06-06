Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

German film Monday's Film Society feature

Quick Read
Faraz Shariat, director of No Hard Feelings (Futur Drei). Photo / Getty Images

Whanganui Midweek


The Whanganui Film Society is holding a public screening of No Hard Feelings on June 13.

A tentative queer love story is set against the sobering realities of life as an immigrant in modern-day Germany in this debut feature from Faraz Shariat.

The film stars Benjamin Radjaipour as Parvis, a confidently out but immature gay young man of Iranian descent living in Germany, who commits a minor criminal infraction and is sentenced to perform community service at a refugee detention centre, where he falls in love with new immigrant Amon (Eidin Jalali).

The Details
What: No Hard Feelings (German: Futur Drei)
When: Monday, June 13, 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St
Tickets: Free for members. Public admission by donation (suggested $10). Please note that wearing a face mask is compulsory.