Gearing up for La Fiesta

La Fiesta runs from February 10 to March 10 in Whanganui.

La Fiesta, New Zealand’s best and longest-running women’s festival, is set to take place from February 10 to March 10. With around 130 activities and events in the festival this year, it is the largest lineup that La Fiesta has put together in its 14-year history – following on from its biggest-ever festival in 2021, with 101 events. Established and founded in 2010 by Carla Donson, manager of the Women’s Network, the festival offers diverse opportunities for everyone in the community to be a champion, to celebrate and come together. Featuring more than 60 event partners, there is something for everyone this La Fiesta. Get moving, join a workshop, experience four feature exhibitions across four art gallery spaces, enjoy live music and comedy, celebrate cultural diversity, and have some good old-fashioned fun.

Donson is delighted to offer a festival programme that continues to capture the imaginations of people in Whanganui, despite the challenges of hosting events amid the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years. In recent years, La Fiesta has attracted overseas enquiries and visitors, a direct result of the festival being the only one of its kind in New Zealand. This year will see presenters coming from all around Aotearoa New Zealand - notably with the women-only brass band contingent from Bras and Brass performing a tribute concert to the great women of rock at the Royal Whanganui Opera House, along with Brass Whanganui. La Fiesta partners with the Royal New Zealand Ballet for the first time with two community classes being offered to children and adults, a chance to learn some moves from the upcoming touring production of Tutus On Tour. The festival features a wide range of presenters from across the Whanganui district and the central region. La Fiesta launches with an exhibition opening at Magpie Gallery on February 10, with an action-packed opening weekend of events to kickstart the festival.

One of the focal points of the festival is its celebration of International Women’s Day [IWD], commemorated annually on March 8, and which marks its 112th anniversary year in 2023. IWD was established in 1911 and is officially sanctioned by the United Nations as a day to reflect on women’s progress and to continue challenging for change. Celebrated as a national public holiday in almost 30 countries around the world, IWD continues to be an important day for political mobilisation and consciousness-raising about gender equality. The Women’s Network will host a celebration IWD breakfast event on Friday, March 3 with special guest, Hon Jan Tinetti, the Minister for Women, who will champion the international theme for 2023, #EmbraceEquity. This calls us to: “Imagine a gender-equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality. Collectively we can all #EmbraceEquity.” Find out more about the IWD: International Women’s Day 2023 campaign theme, #EmbraceEquity, at: internationalwomensday.com.

“La Fiesta continues to provide opportunities for our community to meet incredible people going about their ordinary lives in truly remarkable ways, demonstrating their can-do attitudes, courage, and profound wisdom. Men are welcome to participate in festival activities too,” says Donson. “It is so encouraging to see the incredible support for La Fiesta across communities. I am hugely grateful to all of our festival partners for recognising its value and for providing such a diverse array of festival activities.”

For more information about the festival programme, contact the Women’s Network via calling 06 345 6833, or email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com. The La Fiesta programme is also available online; visit the Women’s Network Whanganui or La Fiesta NZ Facebook pages, or the official festival website to download a copy of the 2023 Festival Guide: http://lafiestanz.com.



