Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: Plant fruit trees and grow your own groceries

By
4 mins to read
It is time to spray against brown rot that destroys peaches, nectarines and sometimes apricots and plums, just as they ripen.

It is time to spray against brown rot that destroys peaches, nectarines and sometimes apricots and plums, just as they ripen.

As we sit amongst rising prices and what has been catchphrased a “cost-of-living crisis”, there is no better time to be growing your own produce.

The investment in planting a fruit tree returns itself many

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle