Two Whanganui crews attended the incident on Saturday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were called to a garage fire in Castlecliff around 5.25am on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two Whanganui crews attended and the fire was well-involved when they arrived.

“They were in mop-up mode at 6.30am - checking for hotspots and making sure the fire was out,” the spokesperson said.

“It looks like they were finished by 7.48am. We don’t believe there were any injuries.

“A fire investigator attended a bit later in the morning to investigate the cause.”

The spokesperson said the cause of the fire was yet to be released.

