Still life with Anemones - by expat artist Francis McCracken. Watercolour - signed and dated 1928. This painting is offered in the live sale on March 12. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui based Heritage Art Auctions is seeking further entries for its two auctions in March.

The first auction is a 'live' sale being held at Heritage House (136 St Hill St) on Saturday, March 12 at 2pm. Up to 150 paintings, watercolours, prints, photos and other art objects valued from $200-$60,000 will be auctioned on the day.

More than 100 entries have currently been accepted into this auction and the auction house is accepting a further 30-40 works up to a maximum of 150.

Henry Newrick, director of Heritage Art, says that lower value works are also being accepted for the company's 10-day timed auction which starts on Wednesday, March 16 and then runs till Sunday, March 27. The timed auction is an online only auction and bidders will come from across New Zealand, Australia and even further afield. It's a great opportunity for those who want to sell art to which they no longer feel attached or who may be downsizing prior to moving into a smaller home.

The seller commission rate offered by Heritage Art is just 15 per cent on art that sells for less than $500 or 12.5 per cent on anything reaching $500 or more. These rates are among the lowest in New Zealand.

Henry notes that if a vendor has too many artworks (paintings, watercolours, prints of all types or photos) to bring to Heritage House he may be able to visit and provide an 'in-home' assessment of values.

Heritage Auctions can be reached by calling Henry Newrick on 027 471 2242 or emailing Henry@HeritageArtNZ.com. The final closing date for entries is March 20 unless the sale fills up before then.