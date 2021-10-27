Fun bowls competition for all ages at Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club

Everyone is welcome at Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club's Friday evening fun tournament. Photo / Supplied

Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club at 15 Caius Ave is having fun on the green at our weekly 3Five Bowling Tournament.

This fun tournament runs for six weeks until Friday, November 12. Names in by 5.20pm for 5.30pm start for an hour of fun playing bowls.

We have up to 30 players each Friday, one hour's bowls, a light meal and competitive bar prices - a bargain at $5 a head, primary children free. Home by about 8pm so families are most welcome.

New bowlers and individuals are welcome. We want you all to discover the hidden gem we have down the pathway and come and join the fun and meet new people.

We thank McDonald's restaurant for its sponsorship.

For more information phone Beti on 021 119 1439.