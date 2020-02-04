Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle
Updated

French women's national sevens development squad go back to school in Marton

By
3 mins to read
Huntley School headmaster Sam Edwards (right) chats to French women's sevens development team liaison Maxime Ramiroz during Tuesday's training session. Photo / Bevan Conley

Huntley School headmaster Sam Edwards (right) chats to French women's sevens development team liaison Maxime Ramiroz during Tuesday's training session. Photo / Bevan Conley

The French women's national rugby sevens development squad has gone back to school in Marton to train and learn the Kiwi Way.

The 14-strong playing squad are essentially the ladies in waiting for the main

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle