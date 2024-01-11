Charlie Meredith (red) in action during a Chatham Cup match in 2022. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rising Whanganui football star Charlie Meredith will soon leave his hometown for the big smoke.

The Whanganui Athletic midfielder has inked a deal with Wellington’s Western Suburbs, which operates in football’s Central League.

Meredith first donned Athletic colours in 2017 at the age of 11, progressing through the club’s academy system, the under-15 Lions and the under-17 Lions before debuting for the first team in 2022 at the age of 16.

He went on to earn 36 caps and won the club’s youth player of the year in 2022 and 2023.

Former Athletic player/coach and current Western Suburbs academy coach Matt Calvert secured him a three-day trial at the Wellington club earlier this year, Meredith said.

“They seemed to have a little bit of interest in me and around three or four weeks later they got in touch and asked if I wanted to move down.

“I’ll be heading off at the end of the month.”

Meredith, now 18, said one of the highlights of his career so far was scoring a double against North Wellington last season.

That clinched Athletic’s only win in the Central League last season, with the club returning to the Federation League for 2023-24.

His first taste of top-flight football was an eye-opener, he said.

“For the first six weeks, I was struggling a bit, just with the fitness and pace of the game.

“I realised I had to change and I went on extra runs and stuff like that.”

He has joined Western Suburbs on a scholarship and will work and stay at the club’s Olé Academy hostel.

The club finished fifth in the Central League last season.

“I know a few of the [Western Suburbs] players from last year and I also played age-group football with a couple,” Meredith said.

“I’ll have to work my way up but hopefully I can get into the first team as quickly as possible.

“I’ll try and stay in the midfield if I can but I’ll play wherever I’m put.”

In a statement, Athletic said it had “immense pride” in Meredith.

The club was “confident that his talent, determination and character will continue to shine on the football pitch”.

“The legacy he leaves at Whanganui Athletic is a testament to the club’s dedication to fostering local talent, and his departure is met with excitement for the promising chapters that lie ahead.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.