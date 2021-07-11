Football: Italy breaks England fans' hearts after tense penalty shootout

English fans left heartbroken after losing 3-2 on penalties in the Euro 2021 final. Photo / Bevan Conley

English fans left heartbroken after losing 3-2 on penalties in the Euro 2021 final. Photo / Bevan Conley

England fans have been left broken hearted after their side's party was spoiled by Italy in a tense Euro 2021 final.

A penalty shootout was needed to separate the two sides, with three misses on the trot by England being the difference, resulting in Italy winning 3-2.

Whanganui's Sportz Bar hosted the televised game for keen locals, with around 30 fans hoping the team could end their 55-year title drought.

One passionate England fan made her thoughts known throughout the game, cheering her side on.

Gillian Todd said she hadn't put on an England shirt for a while, but had to for the special day. Some in attendance didn't appreciate her rowdiness, with Todd quick to hit back.

"I got told to be quiet. I told them, 'bugger off, this is the bloody final'. Go watch it at home if you don't want to hear me."

England fans couldn't have dreamed of a better start, with Kieran Trippier delivered a ball to the back post and wing back Luke Shaw blasting it into the bottom corner to give England the lead just two minutes into the affair.

England looked comfortable throughout the first half, with Italy struggling to link up.

It was a different story in the second half, with Italy turning up the pressure and England seemingly happy to hold a deep defensive formation.

The Italians' desire and pressure was rewarded in the 67th minute, with Leonardo Bonucci following up a header that came off the post for an easy tap in to level the game.

From then on out, both teams struggled to generate any clear cut chances as the game got heated and scrappy.

Whanganui fans released a communal groan as the final whistle blew, with half having to head off to work and the other half unsure how extra time would pan out.

"They're just milking the clock, they don't want it to go to penalties," claimed Todd.

After 30 additional minutes, the two sides couldn't be separated and the infamous penalty shootout was needed to crown the winners.

Leighton Toy wasn't sure who would take it out, with both having strong penalty taking sides.

"Both goalkeepers are really sharp. It should be close."

The shootout started well for England, scoring their first two and keeper Jordan Pickford saving an Italian penalty to give them the upper hand.

It was time to look away after that for England fans, with Marcus Rashford hitting the post and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saving the next two English penalties to lead his team to victory.

Todd and the other English fans were left heartbroken by their side once again, and will hope they can take it one step further at next year's World Cup.