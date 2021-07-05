Films on outdoor pursuits to raise funds for LandSAR

Swiss climber Katherine climbing in the Bernese Alps. Photo / Supplied

Local outdoor enthusiasts - get set for two award-winning film sessions showcasing high octane sports and topical environmental and mountain culture films.

The NZ Mountain Film Festival National Tour takes award winning films to audiences around New Zealand from Te Anau to Tauranga and it's a main fundraiser for Land Search and Rescue Whanganui (LandSAR) who have secured two evenings of inspirational short films.

"The New Zealand Mountain Film Festival is shown every year down in Wanaka and back in my Queenstown days we always made the trip over the hill every winter to soak in the incredible feats of ordinary people doing extraordinary things," LandSAR Whanganui member Louise Bird says.

"We are so lucky to have a curated selection available to showcase to a Whanganui audience. It's our third year now organising this film festival and we'd love to sell every seat!"

The Kiwi Made selection screens at 7pm on Thursday, August 12 and amazing home grown films (ranging from 10 minutes to 37 minutes) include a jaw-dropping ski traverse of the Canterbury Alps, a first time ascent of the massive Airport Wall in Fiordland, a Southern Alps exploration by four adventurous friends, up and coming surfer Kehu Butler shows us his secret spots, and a self-filmed free climb of Aoraki / Mt Cook's last unclimbed route.

The award winning selection screens at 7pm on Thursday, August 26 and features films (ranging from 5 minutes to 66 minutes) showcase daring feats like Wingsuit BASE jumping, mountain climbing in the Bernese Alps, a ski, snowboard and monoski down a 3800m ridge in Canada, and skiing the most dangerous mountain on earth — K2.

Land Search and Rescue Whanganui (LandSAR) works in partnership with the NZ Police to provide a highly trained group of personnel who are available night and day, 365 days a year to help search for the lost, missing and injured in urban, rural and wilderness areas. Searches range from a lost or injured hunter or tramper in the wilderness, to an elderly person with dementia in an urban environment.

The Details

What: NZ Mountain Film Festival National Tour

When:

Thursday, August 12 at 7pm: Kiwi Made selection. Thursday, August 26 at 7pm: Award Winning selection. Doors open at 6.30pm and the films start at 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St

Tickets: GA tickets are $20, Concession tickets (Gold Card and Youth) $15 and a Festival Pass to both sessions is just $34 or $25.50 for Concession Pass holders. Book early and online at www.trybooking.com as limited door sales will be available.