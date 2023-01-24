Whanganui trampers pause to take in the stunning views on the trek up Pukekaikiore in Tongariro National Park.

Many of the Wanganui Tramping Club’s trips in the bush and mountains are on tracks, so it is refreshing when a trip is almost all off-track, such as a recent circuit in Tongariro National Park. The aim was to climb Pukekaikiore, a modest peak with an altitude just under 1700 metres, near the Mangatepopo end of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

The trip involved walking around the base of the peak over scoria and then climbing a rocky rib to the summit. So far, so good. The return was a bit more challenging - the group ran into a belt of thick scrub which had to be pushed through, but the circuit was completed in just over six hours, much to the satisfaction of the seven participants.

February is a prime month for tramping, and the Wanganui Tramping Club will feature a five-day traverse in Tararua Forest Park, a climb to the top of Taranaki maunga (for the first time in several years) and an exploratory trip to Sigley Falls in Tongariro National Park.

The full weekend programme for February is:

Sat 4, Mangahao track, leader Allan

Sat 4 to Wed 8, Tararua traverse, leader Dave

Sat 11 or Sun 12, Taranaki maunga, leaders Mike and Esther

Sat 18, walk to Sigley Falls, leader Cherry

Make all enquiries about trips to Terry on 021 262 7066, or Dorothy on 345 7039.

The Midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on February 9 and 23 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on February 2 and 16. The Wednesday contact is Trish on 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne on 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips, call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information, visit our website: www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The next club meeting on Tuesday, February 7 at 7.30pm in the Veandercross Lounge at the Whanganui Racecourse and will feature an illustrated report by club member Chris Rothmans on the club’s visit to Great Barrier Island. All welcome.