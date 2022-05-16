Michelle Nevil (left), Paddy Gallagher, Margie Chiet and Justine Sutter after a Virtual Swim. Photo / Supplied



Due to Covid restrictions, the annual Bridge to Bridge swim had to be cancelled in February.

And now the Masters Games 2023 is looming and members of Open Water Swimming are preparing, says Margie Chiet.

It has been a great season for Open Water Swimmers in our Whanganui River. Almost every swim was in flat calm glassy conditions, she says.

Even though many open water events had to be cancelled due to Covid, a hardy core of about 14 keen river swimmers swam regularly.

"Most of the time we chose to swim at high tide from our Multisport Clubrooms with varying distances upstream then turning to return.

"At times we swam distances of 5k, 3k, or 2k downstream on the outgoing tide using the city side."

Most of the swimmers have a bright coloured tow float to enable them to be visible by other river users. They also wear brightly coloured swim caps, and place a swimmers flag on the ramp near the Multisport Club.

Some managed a few competitive swims that were held in interesting conditions.

The outstanding swimmer of those events is Michelle Nevil who was recently awarded a silver medal in her 45-49 age group in a Bay of Islands 3.3km swim from Paihia to Russell. She was overall the 11th female swimmer.

This weekend she will compete in Rotorua for the last swim of the series.

Hilary Hazell managed a third in her 70-74 age group in the Wellington 3.2km swim in January, in rough sea conditions.

Margie Chiet chose the 1km swim and came first in her 70-74 age group.

A few were also able to do virtual swims, and with the Conqueror Virtual Challenge, classy medals were won in open water performances.