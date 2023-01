Emergency services were on the scene around 8am on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were on the scene around 8am on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were called to an incident on Victoria Avenue on Monday morning.

The incident happened between the Maria Pl extension and Ridgway St just before 8am on Monday, and that part of the Ave had to be closed.

A police spokesperson said it appeared someone had passed away following a suspected medical event.

“Police are controlling cordons and the coroner has been notified.”