Election 2020: Whanganui public meetings on End of Life Choice Act next week

Organiser Kate Lynch says people who are undecided about the End of Life Choice Act are invited to ask questions of a panel of people who understand the Act and its implications. Photo / 123RF

A Maxwell farmer wants Whanganui people who are undecided about the End of Life Choice Act to have a chance to ask questions of people who understand the Act and its implications.

Kate Lynch has organised two public meetings next week to discuss the End of Life Choice Act, which is the subject of a public referendum in conjunction with the 2020 general election and recreational use of cannabis referendum. The result of the referendum, which will ask voters if they support the Act coming into force, will be binding.

Lynch said the meetings, at Central Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 6, and Maxwell Hall on Wednesday, October 7, would be an opportunity for people to ask their questions of a panel of lawyers, doctors and "people of knowledge".

"Richard Moore, as a lawyer, will be on the panel, as will Dr Jonathan Hartfield on the Wednesday night," Lynch said.

"We're also hoping to have a social policy researcher as well, who can give us an overview of the whole Act.

"Hadleigh Reid will be chairing the meetings on both nights."

According to the End of Life Choice Bill, to be eligible for voluntary euthanasia a person has to be 18 years or older, a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, and suffer from a terminal illness that is likely to end their life within six months. Patients will need the approval of two doctors, each with at least five years' experience.

Lynch said people attending the meetings needed to be aware that there would be a wide range of views on display.

"I'm hoping that people will come and ask questions, but that they'll be respectful of others and their views. It will be chaired, so we'll do our best to keep that order.

"Hopefully this will be a chance for us to be exposed to the facts of it all and try to steer away from the emotive side of things, because it is highly emotive when it comes down to the individual person.

"If we can sort of sit above that and talk more around the facts of the Act, that's what I'd like to get out of this."

Lynch said the idea for the meeting came about after she talked to a number of people who were "sitting on the fence" when it came to voting in the referendum.

"Unless you're polarised, one end or the other, a lot of people are saying 'well, I'm not sure'.

"That's what motivated me to do this I suppose, because I knew I wasn't the only one, and wouldn't it be good to have that opportunity to ask those in the know and try to get a more objective view to vote on."

The meetings will be held at Central Baptist Church at 7pm on Tuesday, October 6, and the Maxwell hall at 7pm on Wednesday, October.