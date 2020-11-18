Driver flees after Whanganui East collision, police appeal for information

Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Police are appealing to the public for information after white Toyota Opa hatchback went through a compulsory stop sign and collided with another vehicle in Whanganui East.

Constable Trevor Scarrow said the incident occurred on the corner of Rangitikei St and Anzac Pde at around 9.45am on Wednesday.

Scarrow said the vehicle was being driven by a female who then fled the scene.

"After the collision [the vehicle] headed back up Rangitikei St towards Eastown Rd.

"It has severe frontal damage."

Scarrow said that any member of the public who had seen the vehicle, or picked it up on a dashcam or CCTV, should contact him on 0211915498.