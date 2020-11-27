Dancers bring classic Christmas tale to the Royal Wanganui Opera House stage

Dancers Rebecca Allardice (left), Peter Doney, Amy Bennetts, Connor Jenkins, Makenzie Tate, Elena O'Leary and Laura Mackintosh rehearse for The Nutcracker. Photo / Bevan Conley

Students of the Shirley McDouall School of Dance will perform Tchaikovsky's perennial Christmas tale The Nutcracker at the Royal Wanganui Opera House this weekend.

School principal Melissa Tate said the traditional ballet will have a twist of modern and contemporary performances.

"It is a show that all ages will enjoy and is a great way to get everyone into the spirit of Christmas," she said.

"We have been very lucky with the timing of our productions this year," said Tate.

"If we had been in Covid level 2 there would have been some real challenges because there is a lot of contact between the dancers."

The Nutcracker is a whole school production and costume coordinator Helen Doney said she and a team of parent volunteers have produced over 200 garments for young dancers.

"The mums have really chipped in making costumes for all the little flowers and snowflakes," Tate said.

Although Tchaikovsky composed The Nutcracker in 1892, it is only since the 1960s that it has become such a favourite for audiences and Tate said this production is guaranteed to delight.

The Nutcracker: Saturday 28 and Sunday November 29 at 3pm. Royal Wanganui Opera House, 69 St Hill Street. Tickets: Adult $18, seniors, friends of the Opera House $16, children 3-18 $13 and children under 3 free (on laps).