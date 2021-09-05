Cynric Temple-Camp to speak at Literary Festival

Cynric Temple-Camp, pathologist and author, will speak at the Whanganui Literary Festival on October 10. Photo / Supplied

The author of two riveting memoirs about death, mystery and murder, pathologist Cynric Temple-Camp, describes himself as 'an aficionado of death' and shares his passion in two published first-hand accounts.

His 2017 work, The Cause of Death, was a best-seller, and his second collection of macabre stories, The Quick and the Dead, proved just as popular.

Both books contain true stories of life and death and outline the unlikely, extraordinary, obscure and often tragic ways humans meet their end.

"I think death is something we avoid thinking about or talking about or having anything to do with generally," Cynric said from lockdown at home.

"I'm sitting here with my two labradors around me and they've got no idea about their mortality, they just live for the moment and they've got no worries about what's going to happen.

"It's always fascinated me that there's something beyond life and what exactly is that? Being a pathologist you are forced into the frontline of finding out how and why people died and so it became almost my passion in life to find the stories of the dead."

A visit to Palmerston North cemetery revealed the most amazing stories connected to the graves. A large number of tombstones of people between the ages of 24 and 54 are dated November 1918.

"Of course that was the Spanish flu. I looked that up and apparently they had 60 funerals in one week in November. They were all younger people."

Another thing that intrigues him is how much of life and death seems to be sheer chance, and how little we can influence it.

He cites the case of a survivor of a plane crash in the Ruahine Ranges who escaped with a broken toe, whereas the passenger in the next seat, 7A, was killed instantly with massive injuries.

"The difference was the time they arrived at Auckland airport and picked up their ticket. The first one there got 7A and the second one, 7B. If you'd arrived five minutes earlier you'd have got the other one. What are the chances of that? Life is full of that, it's just a fraction of difference and that always fascinates me too. It's quite humbling."

Cynric says he regards himself more as an historian than a writer, recounting what he saw, and heard people say; making notes. But the feedback goes beyond an appreciation of the facts, "Some people say, 'Oh I laughed so much, I loved the humour in your books'. Other people say, 'Oh that's quite dark and gritty'. I think it's probably both. I like to take a light-hearted view of life."

As he lifts the lid on his arcane occupation, Cynric Temple-Camp will provide fascinating insights into his job as a pathologist.

The Details

What: Reflections on Death: chance, observations and opinions

When: Sunday, October 10, 11.30am-12.30pm

Where: Whanganui Literary Festival. Concert Chamber, War Memorial Centre

Tickets: $15 door sales or bookings at Royal Wanganui Opera House