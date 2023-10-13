Horizons Regional Council's co-ordination centre during the cyclone response training workshop.

Emergency response teams created a hive of activity at Horizons Regional Council’s co-ordination centre as a fictional cyclone came through.

A curated training exercise was attended by Horizons emergency management personnel and representatives from the region’s city and district councils, Hato Hone St John, NZ Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, the NZ Defence Force, lifeline services, the Ministry for Primary Industries and iwi partners.

The simulation exercise caused the region to be inundated by surface and river flooding, mass road closures, incredibly high wind speeds and widespread loss of power and communications.

Exercise facilitators Toa Consulting worked with Horizons’ emergency management team to design the exercise - ’Whakamua Tahi – Forward Together’.

The fictional tropical cyclone moved slowly over the region, affecting every district in some way.

“We had 91 total attendees for this exercise, which is the largest exercise we’ve hosted here before,” Horizons organiser and senior emergency management adviser Chay Hook said.

“We’ve had great feedback from our attendees, who found the day to be a great practice exercise and valuable for meeting partners and colleagues from across the region.

Hook said the teams were lucky to have representatives from the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) in attendance.

Horizons emergency manager Ian Lowe said keeping information fresh in the minds of responders and practicing skills was vital for keeping communities safe in the event of an emergency.

“In terms of natural disasters, our region is most at risk from flooding, so it’s key to practice with the worst-case scenario to test our response and readiness for when a real event strikes,” he said.

“Horizons regularly schedules training events for emergency management personnel in our region.

“It’s a great way to bring everyone together to work in unison, and also as a networking opportunity to allow staff to make important connections around the region.”

Lowe said emergency management was one of Horizons’ responsibilities as a regional council.

General information and key updates on real emergency situations are available on the Civil Defence Manawatū-Whanganui Facebook page.