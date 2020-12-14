Cricket Wanganui under-17s out to rock the boat in Central Districts tournament

Led by in-form captain Shaun O'Leary, the Cricket Wanganui under-17s will look to cause a few upsets in this week's Central Districts tournament. Photo / Supplied

Cricket Wanganui's under-17 side head off to their Central Districts tournament this week looking to cause a few upsets and break their way into the top four.

Led by inspirational captain Shaun O'Leary, this is a strong side capable of holding their own against any team at the tournament. O'Leary, fresh off a ton against Scots College last week, will be looking to set the tone with both bat and ball.

A record-breaking year for O'Leary has seen him become the youngest player for Whanganui Collegiate to score more than 1000 runs in a calendar year. This includes a dominant 173 not out against Marist in the Coastal Challenge.

Wanganui have a strong batting lineup for the tournament, with classy top-order batsmen Oscar McVerry and Daniel Burgess looking to get Wanganui on the front foot early. In their game against Taranaki, which counted for tournament points, they formed a solid partnership up the top with McVerry scoring an excellent 50 before an unlucky run-out brought his innings to an end.

The middle order of Carter Hobbs, Matt Hocquard, Blake Hoskin, Ratu Latus and Oscar Mabin will mix some elegant strokeplay with power hitting to keep the run rate ticking along on the fast Hawke's Bay decks. Hobbs, as wicketkeeper/batsman, is very tidy with the gloves and comfortable standing up to spin.

This will come in handy for left-arm off-spinner George Pearce and right-arm off-spinner Matt Hocquard, who will be looking to tie down the opposition in the middle overs. A pace attack of left-arm swing bowler Josh Allpress and right-arm seamer Daniel Austin will be focused on getting early breakthroughs. Add to this Shaun O'Leary's tricky variations and great mind for the game, and some creative field settings could cause problems for the opposition.

This is a strong, young team and we will be keen to see many of them in the Wanganui men's team in the not too distant future. Wanganui will face Horowhenua-Kapiti and Manawatu in pool play.

The team going away on the tournament: Shaun O'Leary (captain), Daniel Burgess, Oscar McVerry, Carter Hobbs, Matt Hocquard, Blake Hoskin, Ratu Latus, Oscar Mabin, Daniel Austin, Josh Allpress, George Pearce, Henry Blackley.

• Jordan Healy is general manager of Cricket Wanganui.