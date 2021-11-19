Cricket: Wanganui head to Manawatu for Furlong Cup clash

Hadleigh O'Leary has returned from university and is back in the Whanganui team. Photo / File

Hadleigh O'Leary has returned from university and is back in the Whanganui team. Photo / File

After their members got to play at least part of a day of "spicy" red ball club cricket, the reformed Riverview Motel Wanganui side has some rare confidence heading to Palmerston North's Fitzherbert Park this Saturday.

Wanganui's second-round Furlong Cup game was moved to this weekend against Subway Manawatu, with blue skies expected after last Saturday's rainfall caused the abandonment of the other representative fixtures in New Plymouth and Levin.

In the hunt for every advantage they can muster for the points table, after coming back from losing the first innings to win outright against Horowhenua-Kapiti in the first round, Wanganui could have a viable pathway as they prepare for games on consecutive weekends – Manawatu followed by hosting The Good Home Taranaki in Whanganui.

"The way Central Districts cricket is at the moment, the strength is in Hawke's Bay," said coach Warren Marr.

"That centralisation means every other team can beat each other on any given day.

"With Hawke's Bay holding the trophy [Hawke Cup], it means someone else gets the [challenger] spot.

"We'll have to do the simple stuff well, and that's our focus – looking to bat for 90 overs."

A player who attended a United Club practice at the Manawatū Cricket Association Indoor Centre on Tuesday subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, and Manawatū Cricket director Dilan Raj said one member of the side who was a close contact of that player was now in isolation.

"All the other boys are fine, and they're going through daily health screenings," Raj said.

"They had their Covid tests yesterday. All the facilities have been deep cleaned, and Fitzherbert Park was not a location of interest. Everything is good to go."

Another part of Marr's focus this week in the nets at the Indoor Centre was making sure the Property Brokers United and Wanganui Vet Services players were all back on the same page after they were able to play at least part of the second day of their Coastal Challenge Cup clash before the rain.

The coach contends that unlike previous seasons, getting to play red-ball cricket at club level with that local rivalry brings increased pressure and therefore better preparation for the Furlong Cup.

Coming in from that club game is Hadleigh O'Leary, a Wanganui regular and Central Districts age-grade representative who has just returned home from university.

"Three O'Leary's in the side ... is a bit of a handful," Marr said, referring to the ultra-competitive brothers Connor and Shaun.

Hadleigh O'Leary replaces player-of-origin Levi Woolston, while another player rejoining the wider squad after university is last summer's debutant William Hocquard, who unfortunately didn't get to bat in the Coastal Challenge game.

"We've got 14-15 guys in the squad, with guys missing out, rather than having to find players," said Marr.

Manawatu picked up a comfortable first-innings points win at home over Post Office Hotel Wairarapa a fortnight ago.

Trent McGrath made what proved a match-winning 123 not out in his side's first innings of 275, and then the bowlers, led by medium-pacers Jack Harris and Brad Fulton, shared the honours as they dismissed the visitors for 148.

Looking to force an outright win, Manawatu went back out and smacked a quick 127-6 declared in just 17 overs, with opener Bevan Small hitting 48 from 31 balls, but Wairarapa negotiated 15 overs to reach the end of play.

Wanganui would love to have their CD Stags professional Ben Smith available, but the 30-year-old has been on sabbatical from cricket as he awaits the birth of his first child.

Marr had heard Manawatu could have a couple of their fringe first-class players back for this game.

"We're in a position where we don't focus too much on the opposition; we just want to control what we can control and that's us."

The match starts at 10.30am on Saturday.

The Wanganui team is:

Chris Sharrock (c), Andrew Penn, Chris Stewart, Mark Fraser, Shaun O'Leary, Carter Hobbs, John McIlraith, Hadleigh O'Leary, Fraser Kinnerley, John Beale, Hunter Morrison, Connor O'Leary.

Saturday will also be the second round of the Rep Weekend Pro40 competition – the hybrid grade between the remaining players in the Premier 1 sides and teams from Premier 2.