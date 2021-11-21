Cricket: Wanganui 'disappointed' in Furlong Cup innings loss to Manawatū

Chris Stewart got a start in both Wanganui innings but the side was unable to capitalise on it. Photo / NZME

Two below-average batting efforts left Riverview Motel Wanganui high and dry at the conclusion of their second-round Furlong Cup fixture against Subway Manawatū on Sunday.

Twice bowled out for fewer than 140, while letting Manawatū off the hook after their middle and lower order were able to recover their sole innings to nearly reach 300, Wanganui have a lot of work to do after their innings and 46-run loss at Fitzherbert Park.

And there is not a lot of time for a turnaround, as The Good Home Taranaki make their way to Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park for the third-round game on Saturday.

"One word: disappointed. Obviously," Wanganui coach Warren Marr said.

"It's all about first-innings runs and we had a great start, then lost 10 for 80.

"Just lack of experience, lack of understanding of how to play a good attack."

With Chris Stewart (37) striking boundaries and the recalled Hadleigh O'Leary (29) playing himself in, Wanganui should have been able to consolidate from 70-3, but only one other batsman reached double figures.

On a reasonable batting strip, Manawatū were consistent with their bowling but had no dominator – Ray Toole took three wickets in the first innings but had none in the second.

Defending only 132, Wanganui still had Manawatū struggling at 44-4, raising the possibility that even if they had to give up first-innings points, the hosts would not have an insurmountable lead.

Shaun O'Leary (4-68) and John Beale (2-48) had them under pressure.

However, Ma'ara Ave (67) was the sole hold-out in the top order and was eventually joined by the in-form Trent McGrath (47).

Although Fraser Kinnerley (3-37) bowled well to remove both dangermen, Tim Richards (36) and Toole (21) survived to take Manawatū from a 30-run lead to clearing the psychological barrier of reaching 200.

From 209-9, Andre Hoggard (38 not out) and Carlos Jensen (39) put on an 82-run partnership in less than 20 overs - scoring runs off the new ball - before O'Leary finally trapped Jensen in front.

In Wanganui's innings, Stewart (27) again got a start, but below him the wickets tumbled – Wanganui out for 113 in less than 40 overs.

Again, the Manawatū bowlers shared the wickets – the pick of them being match MVP Richards (3-19) and off-spinner Arana Noema-Barnett (3-25).

Scoreboard

Wanganui 1st Inning

A Penn ct B Latter b R Toole 13

C Stewart ct A Noema-Barnett b A Hoggard 37

H O'Leary ct C Heaphy b R Toole 29

S O'Leary lbw b A Hoggard 9

M Fraser b C Jensen 0

C Hobbs ct C Heaphy b R Fulton 12

C Sharrock lbw b T Richards 1

J McIlraith b T Richards 6

F Kinnerley not out 4

J Beale ct C Heaphy b R Toole 3

C O'Leary ct C Heaphy b C Jensen 5

Extras: 13

Total: 132 (55.4 overs)

Bowling: R Toole 17 overs, 5 maidens, 33 runs, 3 wickets; R Fulton 10-2-35-1; C Jensen 9.4-4-22-2; A Hoggard 7-3-21-2; T Richards 12-5-12-2.

Manawatū 1st Innings

B Small b S O'Leary 6

B Latter ct C Hobbs b J Beale 10

M Ave ct H Morrison b F Kinnerley 67

A Noema-Barnett ct F Kinnerley b S O'Leary 4

C Heaphy lbw b J Beale 2

T McGrath b F Kinnerley 47

F Nagara ct H O'Leary b F Kinnerley 8

T Richards ct S O'Leary b C O'Leary 36

R Toole ct A Penn b S O'Leary 21

A Hoggard not out 38

C Jensen lbw b S O'Leary 39

Extras: 13

Total: 291 (88.1 overs)

Bowling: J Beale 2-6-48-2; S O'Leary 17.1-1-68-4; C O'Leary 25-2-89-1; H Morrison 7-0-42-0; F Kinnerley 18-8-37-3; H O'Leary 1-1-0-0.

Wanganui 2nd Innings

C Stewart ct C Heaphy b C Jensen 27

A Penn b R Fulton 7

H O'Leary c C Heaphy b A Hoggard 16

S O'Leary b C Jensen10

M Fraser b T Richards 1

C Hobbs ct M Ave b A Noema-Barnett 23

C Sharrock ct A Noema-Barnett b T Richards 8

J McIlraith b T Richards 6

F Kinnerley ct A Hoggard b A Noema-Barnett 10

J Beale ct M Ave b A Noema-Barnett 0

C O'Leary not out 0

Extras: 5

Total: 113 (39.4 overs)

Bowling: R Toole 6-2-16-0; R Fulton 5-1-12-1; C Jensen 7-1-16-2; A Hoggard 6-1-20-1; T Richards 7-3-19-3; A Noema-Barnett 7.4-1-25-3; T McGrath 1-1-0-0.

Result: Manawatu win by an innings and 46 runs.

Rep Weekend Pro 40

Property Brokers United have two straight wins in the Rep Weekend Pro 40 after they took their young United 3rds clubmates to school with a 167-run victory on Saturday.

Veteran all-rounder Tom Lance scored 107 off 122 balls, striking 12 boundaries, as he guided his team to a massive 285-5.

Set a run rate above seven an over, the United 3rds were never really in the chase, Lance completing a fine day with his spinners, taking 4-45.

All the matches saw comfortable victories - the other three games via straightforward run chases after bowling their opposition out for less than 100.

Results, November 20

Rep Weekend Pro 40, Round 2

Pool 1

Wicket Warriors Whanganui 82 (S Sreekumar 36; L Hoekstra 4-12, H Binning 3-9, C Meredith 2-28) lost to Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI 82-1 (Z Small 49no) by nine wickets.

Wanganui Vet Services Marist 82 (Z O'Keefe 30; F Lane 2-6, D Ford 2-13, W Turner 2-16, B Cunningham 2-20, L McAleese 2-23) lost to Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 83-3 (D Rayner 30no, T Westwood 26; S Siva 2-13) by seven wickets.

Bye: Whanganui Collegiate Senior Black.

Pool 2

Property Brokers United 1st XT 285-5 (T Lance 107, C McKerras 52, M Pennefather 40no) bt Wanganui United 3rds 118 (B Sollitt 30, J Gray 20; T Lance 4-45, C McKerras 2-12, B Leathart 2-21) by 167 runs.

Tech Old Boys 67 (T Czerwonka 35no; M Hodges 4-17, A Heap 3-9, J Donaldson 2-12) lost to Wanganui Renegades 71-0 (J Trillo 46no, J Donaldson 25no) by ten wickets.

Bye: Whanganui Collegiate Senior Blue.