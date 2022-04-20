Of the 186 cases, the DHB reported that 133 were in Whanganui Central. Photo / Bevan Conley

Another person with Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region has died.

Eleven people in the region have now died with Covid-19.

The Whanganui District Health Board reported 186 new community cases in the Whanganui region on Wednesday.

Of the 186 cases, 133 are in Whanganui Central.

For the other parts of the region, Rangitīkei recorded 41 new cases, and Ruapehu recorded 12.

South Taranaki recorded 96 new cases.

The DHB also reported there are four cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui Hospital. All are being treated specifically for Covid-19.

A technical issue has delayed the Ministry of Health's reporting of daily case numbers, except for national hospitalisations, of which there are 547.