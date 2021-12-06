Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Ministry of Health yet to publish 'several' exposure events linked to Whanganui case

Whanganui's first case of Delta was announced on Saturday evening - the first case of the virus to reach the city in 20 months. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health says it is aware of "several" exposure events related to the local case of Covid-19 in Whanganui, but these may not be published.

The city recorded it's first case of Covid-19 in more than 20 months on Saturday - believed to be linked to an existing Waikato cluster.

The case is currently isolating at a designated self-isolation and quarantine (SIQ) facility in Whanganui, operated by the DHB.

Since the announcement of the case, the Ministry has published two locations of interest - the Kai Iwi Beach public bathrooms, and Castlecliff's Polson St Foodmarket.

On Sunday the ministry said locations had been identified with more expected to be published but no additional places have been added.

In a statement to the Chronicle, a ministry spokesperson said that they are aware of "several" additional exposure events that have not been published.

"An exposure event may not be published as a location of interest when contact tracers have a good understanding of who was there at the relevant time and an effective means of contacting those people," the spokesperson said.

While these locations have not yet been published, the Ministry says they can be published in future if deemed to be necessary.

"These situations are closely managed by contact tracers and can be published if the risk of contacts not being identified is re-assessed."

The Ministry has been asked how many contacts of the case have been identified.