Covid-19 Delta outbreak: First locations of interest in relation to Whanganui community case

Queues of cars seen at the testing station at Whanganui Hospital on Sunday morning. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The first locations of interest in relation to the first Covid-19 Delta case in Whanganui have been revealed.

They are a dairy in Castlecliff - the Polson St Foodmarket - and the public toilets at Kai Iwi beach.

The person who had Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health locations of interest details, appears to have visited the Kai Iwi bathrooms between midday on Tuesday November 30 and 6pm on Thursday December 2.

The ministry revealed the person, likely to have links to previous cases of Covid-19 outside of Whanganui, showed symptoms of the virus on Thursday and was tested on Friday.

The positive result then came in on Saturday.

The ministry said more locations of interest can be expected this afternoon.

There have been queues of cars seen at the testing station at Whanganui Hospital on Sunday morning.

The first case of Covid-19 in Whanganui during the Delta outbreak was announced by the Whanganui DHB on Saturday.

The person is currently isolating at a DHB-operated facility in Whanganui.

"Public Health are currently undertaking a health assessment and starting the contact tracing process, they currently see the risk as low," a DHB spokesperson said.

"This person has recently travelled out of the region, has been compliant with all Covid-19 tracing requirements and is co-operating with Public Health"

The DHB says it is expecting a jump in demand for testing tomorrow, and is encouraging anyone with symptoms to present for testing.

The hospital testing station is open until 3pm.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Whanganui DHB area, which also includes most of the Ruapehu and Rangitīkei districts, has had just nine cases of the virus - all in March and April last year.

Currently, the Whanganui, Ruapehu and Rangitīkei districts are at the red level of the traffic light system.