Covid 19 coronavirus: Whanganui public facilities closed

Whanganui District Council has closed all facilities under level 4 Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
This includes:
All parks and sportsfields
Splash Centre
All council buildings and venues
Public toilets
All libraries
Sarjeant Gallery
NZ Glassworks
Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre
Also the Animal Pound will be closed to the public.
Auckland and Coromandel have gone into level 4 lockdown for seven days – and the rest of the country for three days – following a community Covid-19 case in New Zealand's biggest city.
The council said no appointments for rates rebates would take place over the next three days. Residents are asked to please re-book your appointments online or phone Whanganui District Council on 349 0001.
For enquiries about council services or facilities you can phone 06 349 0001. This line is available 24 hours.