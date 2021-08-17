Covid 19 coronavirus: Whanganui public facilities closed

Photo / File

Whanganui District Council has closed all facilities under level 4 Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

This includes:

All parks and sportsfields

Splash Centre

All council buildings and venues

Public toilets

All libraries

Sarjeant Gallery

NZ Glassworks

Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre

Also the Animal Pound will be closed to the public.

Auckland and Coromandel have gone into level 4 lockdown for seven days – and the rest of the country for three days – following a community Covid-19 case in New Zealand's biggest city.

The council said no appointments for rates rebates would take place over the next three days. Residents are asked to please re-book your appointments online or phone Whanganui District Council on 349 0001.

For enquiries about council services or facilities you can phone 06 349 0001. This line is available 24 hours.